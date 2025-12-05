Cambodia to benefit from Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model

Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model will be applied in Cambodia, Report informs, referring to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service).

During the visit of a delegation led by the agency's chairman to Cambodia, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ASAN Service and the relevant Cambodian institution. The purpose of the memorandum is to share Azerbaijan's ASAN Service experience with Cambodia.

The exchange ceremony was attended by Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister, Vongsey Vissoth.

As part of the visit, a meeting was also held with Cambodia's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications. During the meeting, the sides agreed to establish a working group to oversee the implementation of the memorandum.

In addition, discussions were held with representatives of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, as well as delegates from Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines, on sharing the ASAN Service experience and exploring potential areas of cooperation.