    Azerbaijan establishes 132 hectares of new green areas in liberated lands

    Ecology
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:35
    Azerbaijan establishes 132 hectares of new green areas in liberated lands

    In line with the planning documents of Azerbaijan's liberated districts, a total of 132 hectares of new green areas have been established across Zangilan, Jabrayil, Aghdam, and Fuzuli, Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and Head of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, said during the group's meeting in Shusha, Report informs.

    According to Karimov, under the plans to clear forest areas of landmines and unexploded ordnance, planting and sowing works have been carried out on a total of 408 hectares of forest land in Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Fuzuli, and Lachin districts.

    "In particular, reforestation activities have begun on a total of 240 hectares of forest land in Aghdara, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil districts, and planting and sowing works are currently ongoing," he emphasized.

