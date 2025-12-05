Azerbaijan, China discuss human resources management in banking sector
Finance
- 05 December, 2025
- 14:43
Azerbaijan and China have discussed human resources management in the banking sector.
Report says, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), that a CBA delegation visited the headquarters of the People"s Bank of China in Shanghai.
During bilateral meetings held as part of the visit, the sides exchanged information on HR management, competency and performance assessment processes and their application. They also discussed training and development initiatives, along with other HR–related issues.
Latest News
15:24
Maskharashvili: Disinformation remains one of media"s most pressing issuesForeign policy
15:20
SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz launch joint exploration project in UzbekistanEnergy
15:07
Azerbaijani Parliament to hold plenary session on December 9Milli Majlis
15:06
New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of AzerbaijanEcology
15:04
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of ThailandForeign policy
14:59
Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026Foreign policy
14:49
Photo
Shusha hosts meeting of working group on environmental issuesDomestic policy
14:46
UK secretary of state for defence arrives in YerevanRegion
14:45