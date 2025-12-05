Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan, China discuss human resources management in banking sector

    Finance
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:43
    Azerbaijan and China have discussed human resources management in the banking sector.

    Report says, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), that a CBA delegation visited the headquarters of the People"s Bank of China in Shanghai.

    During bilateral meetings held as part of the visit, the sides exchanged information on HR management, competency and performance assessment processes and their application. They also discussed training and development initiatives, along with other HR–related issues.

    Azərbaycan Çinlə bank sektorunda insan resurslarının idarə edilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и КНР обсудили управление человеческими ресурсами в банковском секторе

