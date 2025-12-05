Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Shusha hosts meeting of working group on environmental issues

    • 05 December, 2025
    Shusha hosts meeting of working group on environmental issues

    The meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized management of liberated territories, has concluded in Shusha, Report informs.

    The session brought together representatives of relevant state institutions represented in the Working Group, as well as officials from the Special Presidential Representations and the Restoration, Construction, and Management Services of Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdara, Khojaly, and Khojavand districts, and the city of Khankandi.

    Participants reviewed the implementation of environmental requirements during infrastructure projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, and discussed ongoing work related to the use of subsoil resources. Updates were presented on the condition and future use of ore and non-ore deposits, fresh and thermal mineral water sources, and kahrizes.

    The meeting also examined progress in solid waste management, measures taken to improve governance in this field, and efforts to prevent environmental violations in the liberated territories.

