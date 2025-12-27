Five injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv, mayor says
- 27 December, 2025
- 11:07
Five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said, Report informs via the local press.
According to city mayor Vitali Klitschko, four of the injured were taken to hospital, while one person received medical assistance at the scene.
He also said that a fire broke out at one of the city's facilities following the attacks.
