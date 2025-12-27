Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Five injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv, mayor says

    Other countries
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 11:07
    Five injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv, mayor says

    Five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said, Report informs via the local press.

    According to city mayor Vitali Klitschko, four of the injured were taken to hospital, while one person received medical assistance at the scene.

    He also said that a fire broke out at one of the city's facilities following the attacks.

    Russian attacks Kyiv Vitali Klitschko
    Rusiyanın Kiyevə gecə saatlarında hücumları nəticəsində 5 nəfər yaralanıb
    В результате ночных атак на Киев пострадали 5 человек

    Latest News

    12:32
    Photo

    Türkiye sends bodies of generals killed in jet crash to Libya

    Region
    12:25

    Number of lawyers in Azerbaijan reaches 2,836, bar chief says

    Domestic policy
    12:11
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in Kazakhstan's Astana

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Prosecutor general highlightes progress in Azerbaijan's legal profession

    Other
    11:53
    Video

    Leyla Aliyeva talks to Euronews about IDEA's enviromental protection efforts

    Ecology
    11:27

    AzerGold discloses revenue from sales in 2025

    Industry
    11:14

    Top five richest drivers in F1 history revealed

    Formula 1
    11:07

    Five injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv, mayor says

    Other countries
    10:52
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend awarding ceremony of Children's Art Contest

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed