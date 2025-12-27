Top five richest drivers in F1 history revealed
Formula 1
- 27 December, 2025
- 11:14
The five wealthiest drivers in Formula 1 history have been named, according to a ranking published by GQ Sports, Report informs.
Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher leads the list, with his fortune estimated at $790 million. Lewis Hamilton ranks second with an estimated net worth of $304 million, while Fernando Alonso is third with $264 million.
The top five is completed by Kimi Raikkonen, whose wealth is valued at $254 million, and former world champion Niki Lauda, with an estimated $203 million.
