    Top five richest drivers in F1 history revealed

    Formula 1
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 11:14
    Top five richest drivers in F1 history revealed

    The five wealthiest drivers in Formula 1 history have been named, according to a ranking published by GQ Sports, Report informs.

    Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher leads the list, with his fortune estimated at $790 million. Lewis Hamilton ranks second with an estimated net worth of $304 million, while Fernando Alonso is third with $264 million.

    The top five is completed by Kimi Raikkonen, whose wealth is valued at $254 million, and former world champion Niki Lauda, with an estimated $203 million.

