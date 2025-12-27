Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend awarding ceremony of Children's Art Contest

    Another Children's Art Festival, jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Science and Education, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation wrapped up with the awarding ceremony on December 26, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    The event participants were first briefed on the festival.

    Having been held since 2023, at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the festival aims to instill national and spiritual values in the youth, preserve and perpetuate traditional art forms, and cultivate young people loyal to their state and Motherland.

    The Children's Art Festival serves not only as a competition, but also as a broad creative platform aiming at developing children, contributing to the formation of their teamwork, stage culture, creative approach, and self-expression skills.

    Kicking off this March, the 2025 edition saw over 27,000 applications, highlighting the growing interest in art among children.

    A total of 512 winners were selected across 19 individual and 5 collective nominations.

    Addressing the event, Adil Karimli, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture, noted that providing a state support for revealing the young personnel and young talents is one of the key directions of the cultural policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. According to him, under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is implementing numerous projects aimed at unearthing young talents, supporting their education, and their personal development.

    Afterwards, Leyla Aliyeva congratulated the winners, wishing them success.

    The event proceeded with the concert program performed by the winners of the festival.

    Leyla Əliyeva və Alena Əliyeva mükafatlandırma mərasimində iştirak ediblər
    Лейла Алиева и Алена Алиева приняли участие в церемонии награждения Детского фестиваля искусств

