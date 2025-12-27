AzerGold discloses revenue from sales in 2025

AzerGold CJSC generated 431 million manats ($253,529) in revenue from domestic and foreign sales in 2025, the company's chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said, Report informs.

He made the remarks during the presentation titled "Rare pearls – the harmony of silk and silver." According to Ibrahimov, AzerGold has contributed a total of 1.9 billion manats ($1.1 billion) to Azerbaijan's economy since its inception.

"AzerGold is not only about mining and exporting gold and silver, but also about successfully delivering finished products to the end consumer," he said.

Ibrahimov noted that one of the key goals in producing coins and bars is to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand. He added that the company aims to supply the local market with products reflecting national values. To date, AzerGold has mass-produced 13 gold and nine silver collections, which carry both material and symbolic value.

He also said that retail sales of precious metal products within the country reached 38.6 million manats ($22.7 million) this year, while total retail revenue since 2019 has amounted to around 92 million manats ($54.1 million).

In addition, the company head recalled that AzerGold has been using innovative smartminting technology since 2023: "This technology was first applied in Asia for the release of a gold coin marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev."