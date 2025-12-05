Volunteer registration for WUF13 in Azerbaijan commences

Volunteer registration has begun for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The WUF13 Volunteer Center opened today, following which the online application process began.

Those interested in becoming forum volunteers can register through the platform.

Candidates must be fluent in English and over 18 years of age by May 1, 2026, after which they will be invited to an interview.

Successful candidates will be referred to a training program. Training is scheduled for January–April 2026.