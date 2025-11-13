Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kyrgyzstan expects Azerbaijan to join next year's Issyk-Kul Forum

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 11:46
    Kyrgyzstan plans to host the next Issyk-Kul Forum next year, Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Imanaliev, said at the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia" held in Tashkent.

    According to Report's correspondent in Tashkent, Imanaliev noted that President Sadyr Japarov has already issued instructions regarding the organization of the event.

    "We expect intellectuals from all over the world, especially from the countries of Central Asia and from Azerbaijan, to attend the event," Imanaliev said.

    Qırğızıstan gələn il İssık-Kul forumunda Azərbaycanın iştirakını gözləyir
    Кыргызстан ожидает участия Азербайджана на Иссык-Кульском форуме в следующем году

