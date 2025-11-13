Kyrgyzstan expects Azerbaijan to join next year's Issyk-Kul Forum

Kyrgyzstan plans to host the next Issyk-Kul Forum next year, Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Imanaliev, said at the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia" held in Tashkent.

According to Report's correspondent in Tashkent, Imanaliev noted that President Sadyr Japarov has already issued instructions regarding the organization of the event.

"We expect intellectuals from all over the world, especially from the countries of Central Asia and from Azerbaijan, to attend the event," Imanaliev said.