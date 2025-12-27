Kyiv residents take shelter inside metro stations due to Russian overnight strikes
Foreign policy
- 27 December, 2025
- 12:51
The Russian military carried out airstrikes on Ukraine's Kyiv during the night of December 27, Report informs.
The strikes, involving multiple drones and various types of missiles, continued until the morning hours.
As a result, residents spent the night in shelters, including underground metro stations.
Report presents photos from the scene.
