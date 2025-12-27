Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Kyiv residents take shelter inside metro stations due to Russian overnight strikes

    Foreign policy
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 12:51
    Kyiv residents take shelter inside metro stations due to Russian overnight strikes

    The Russian military carried out airstrikes on Ukraine's Kyiv during the night of December 27, Report informs.

    The strikes, involving multiple drones and various types of missiles, continued until the morning hours.

    As a result, residents spent the night in shelters, including underground metro stations.

    Report presents photos from the scene.

    Kyiv Russian strikes metro stations
    Photo
    Rusiyanın Ukraynaya hava zərbələri nəticəsində Kiyev sakinləri gecəni metroda keçirib - FOTOREPORTAJ
    Photo
    Жители Киева провели ночь в метро из-за воздушных ударов России - ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ

    Latest News

    13:59

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants 30-50-year US security guarantees

    Other countries
    13:52

    President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget

    Other
    13:46

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 30

    Ecology
    13:40

    Five suspects detained after deadly ISIS operation in Türkiye's Yalova

    Region
    13:27

    Minister of youth & sports: Azerbaijan outlined plans, goals for next Olympics

    Individual sports
    13:17
    Photo

    SOCAR, Uniper discuss global gas market development prospects

    Energy
    13:00
    Photo
    Video

    Baku TV's documentary wins Golden Fairy 2025 film award

    Media
    12:35
    Photo

    Virtual Encyclopedic Collection on Western Azerbaijan presented in Baku

    Domestic policy
    12:33
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits Baku White City

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed