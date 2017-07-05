Killing civilians by Armenians will be discussed at BSEC Parliamentary Assembly session - VIDEO

Istanbul. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of murder of villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba and Guliyeva Zahra as a result of firing Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region by the Armenian armed forces and of this provocation will be raised at the 49th session of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Istanbul.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PABSEC, MP Eldar Guliyev told Turkish bureau of Report News Agency.

The MP noted that during the speech, he will inform the participants about the provocation that took place yesterday and it will be noted that Armenians continue their offensive actions today. Eldar Guliyev noted that the Armenian side always resorts to such provocations.

Notably, member countries parliamentary delegations attend the 49th session of the General Assembly of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly. The Committee meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Karaman.

After opening of the international session, July 15 events in Turkey were commemorated, documentary was shown.

In the events, Azerbaijan is represented by Head of the Milli Majlis delegation to the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly Eldar Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of BSEC Parliamentary Assembly Musa Guliyev, MPs Zhala Aliyeva and Aflatun Amashov.