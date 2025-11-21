Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 15:37
    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Kazakhstan fully supports the efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to move toward a lasting peace, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a press statement following a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs.

    "We wholeheartedly welcome the common desire of Armenia and Azerbaijan to conclude peace. We wish for the successful follow-up to this historic process and stand ready to contribute to its advancement," Tokayev stated.

    The president added that he reaffirmed Kazakhstan's position during his talks held earlier today.

    Tokayev: Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh prosesinin irəliləməsində iştirak etməyə hazırıq
    Токаев: Мы готовы принять участие в продвижении мирного процесса между Баку и Ереваном

