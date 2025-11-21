Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2025
- 15:37
Kazakhstan fully supports the efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to move toward a lasting peace, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a press statement following a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs.
"We wholeheartedly welcome the common desire of Armenia and Azerbaijan to conclude peace. We wish for the successful follow-up to this historic process and stand ready to contribute to its advancement," Tokayev stated.
The president added that he reaffirmed Kazakhstan's position during his talks held earlier today.
