    Kazakhstan may publish update on AZAL plane crash in early 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:43
    The update on the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau may be released after the New Year, said Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, who heads the state commission investigating the plane crash, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    He noted that the investigation to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy is ongoing.

    An Embraer aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, 2024.

    There were 62 people on board, including 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 of Russia, 6 of Kazakhstan, and 3 of Kyrgyzstan, as well as 5 crew members.

    As a result of the crash, 38 people died, while 29 survived, including three children.

    According to preliminary data, the plane crashed due to external physical and technical interference that occurred in Russian airspace over Grozny.

    Qazaxıstanda AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzası ilə bağlı hesabat 2026-cı ilin əvvəlində dərc oluna bilər
    В Казахстане отчет о крушении самолета AZAL могут опубликовать в начале 2026 года

