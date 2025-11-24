Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

Developing cooperation among non‑governmental organizations (NGOs) of the Turkic states is particularly important, as they are united by common values, historical roots, and language, Assiya Tikeyeva, Director of the Community Hub Foundation in Kazakhstan, stated, Report informs.

Speaking at the Solidarity Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations from the Member Countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Tikeyeva mentioned that cooperation among NGOs of the Turkic world will allow for more effective exchange of experience and achieving significant results:

"In Kazakhstan, NGOs are highly developed. Volunteer movements and civil society organizations work actively and truly help people. These organizations do much to promote inclusivity. Inclusivity is not only about ramps and Braille script. It means enabling children with disabilities to integrate into society without barriers."

Tikeyeva expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing the forum and contributing to the expansion of mutual ties among NGOs of the Turkic states:

"Together, we can make our societies more open and inclusive. I thank Azerbaijan for today's forum. The experience we gained in Baku will lay the foundation for positive changes."