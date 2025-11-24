Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 15:58
    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Developing cooperation among non‑governmental organizations (NGOs) of the Turkic states is particularly important, as they are united by common values, historical roots, and language, Assiya Tikeyeva, Director of the Community Hub Foundation in Kazakhstan, stated, Report informs.

    Speaking at the Solidarity Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations from the Member Countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Tikeyeva mentioned that cooperation among NGOs of the Turkic world will allow for more effective exchange of experience and achieving significant results:

    "In Kazakhstan, NGOs are highly developed. Volunteer movements and civil society organizations work actively and truly help people. These organizations do much to promote inclusivity. Inclusivity is not only about ramps and Braille script. It means enabling children with disabilities to integrate into society without barriers."

    Tikeyeva expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing the forum and contributing to the expansion of mutual ties among NGOs of the Turkic states:

    "Together, we can make our societies more open and inclusive. I thank Azerbaijan for today's forum. The experience we gained in Baku will lay the foundation for positive changes."

    Kazakhstan NGOs Turkic states OTS
    Assiya Tikeyeva: Türk dövlətlərinin QHT-ləri arasında əməkdaşlıq əhəmiyyətli nəticələrə nail olmağa imkan verir
    Тикеева: Сотрудничество НПО тюркских стран позволяет достигать весомых результатов

    Latest News

    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    16:39

    BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildren

    Education and science
    16:27

    Georgia assumes PABSEC chair

    Region
    16:20
    Photo

    Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panel

    Foreign policy
    16:13

    232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past week

    Incident
    16:08

    Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Region
    16:04

    IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FID

    Energy
    15:58

    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed