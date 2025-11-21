Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for lifting restrictions on the transit of Kazakh goods to Armenia through Azerbaijan, according to a statement by Tokayev's office on press briefing with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Astana, Report informs.

Tokayev noted that in November, the first shipment of Kazakh wheat, totaling 1,000 tons, was delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory. He emphasized that the initiative carries significant political and economic importance.

Kazakhstan is ready to supply Armenia with high-quality grain and other goods on a regular basis, the president stated.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan and Armenia agreed to intensify efforts to expand bilateral trade.