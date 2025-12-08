Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Kang Kymgu: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for Korean companies

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 16:12
    Kang Kymgu: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for Korean companies

    The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will open up new investment opportunities for South Korean companies, South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu said in an exclusive interview with Report.

    "Korea is encouraged by the recent developments on the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we support the reconciliation efforts pursued by the two countries," he said. "I believe that there will be more investment opportunities for Korean companies when the Peace Agreement is signed in the near future."

    "Korea and Azerbaijan maintain an active and constructive economic partnership. Various Korean companies such as Samsung, LG and Heerim are currently operating in Azerbaijan, while the Korea Trade–Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is actively engaged in furthering the cooperation. As Azerbaijan advances its strategy of economic diversification, Korea is regarded as a reliable partner, particularly in non-oil development," he added.

    "There remains substantial scope for expanding cooperation and mutual investment. Azerbaijan's increasing focus on sectors such as renewable energy, smart infrastructure, logistics, and agriculture offers new entry points for Korean companies. We will continuously pursue institutional coordination and active private-sector participation, so that this potential can be translated into tangible, mutually beneficial outcomes," he said.

    Full interview is available here

    South Korea Azerbaijan Armenia
    Kan Kimqu: Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh Koreya şirkətləri üçün yeni imkanlar açacaq
    Кан Кимгу: Мир между Баку и Ереваном откроет новые возможности для корейских компаний

    Latest News

    17:09

    Ambassador: Korea participating in restoration of Azerbaijani Kahriz, including in Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    17:08

    Von der Leyen, Rutte, Zelenskyy to mull support for Ukraine today

    Other countries
    17:04

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Belarus begin digital recognition of certificates of origin

    Business
    16:39

    SOCAR develops centralized cybersecurity operations system

    Energy
    16:36

    Azerbaijan Customs launches new ARAS Pro risk-analysis system

    Business
    16:29

    Azerbaijan's SCC clarifies decline in use of Green Corridor

    Business
    16:22
    Photo

    Tourism companies explore Karabakh's potential during familiarization trip

    Tourism
    16:12

    Kang Kymgu: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for Korean companies

    Foreign policy
    16:06
    Photo

    OIC Cultural Fest opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed