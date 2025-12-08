Kang Kymgu: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for Korean companies

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will open up new investment opportunities for South Korean companies, South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu said in an exclusive interview with Report.

"Korea is encouraged by the recent developments on the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we support the reconciliation efforts pursued by the two countries," he said. "I believe that there will be more investment opportunities for Korean companies when the Peace Agreement is signed in the near future."

"Korea and Azerbaijan maintain an active and constructive economic partnership. Various Korean companies such as Samsung, LG and Heerim are currently operating in Azerbaijan, while the Korea Trade–Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is actively engaged in furthering the cooperation. As Azerbaijan advances its strategy of economic diversification, Korea is regarded as a reliable partner, particularly in non-oil development," he added.

"There remains substantial scope for expanding cooperation and mutual investment. Azerbaijan's increasing focus on sectors such as renewable energy, smart infrastructure, logistics, and agriculture offers new entry points for Korean companies. We will continuously pursue institutional coordination and active private-sector participation, so that this potential can be translated into tangible, mutually beneficial outcomes," he said.

