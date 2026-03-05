Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Jordan backs Azerbaijan's right to defend sovereignty after Iran drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:32
    Jordan backs Azerbaijan's right to defend sovereignty after Iran drone attacks

    Amman supports Baku's actions to protect the country's sovereignty and the safety of Azerbaijani citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan said in a statement on today's drone strikes by Iran on Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The ministry noted that it resolutely condemns Iran's attempts to strike Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

    "Jordan emphasized its rejection and resolute condemnation of these attacks [by Iran], which constitute a gross violation of the sovereignty of the two states and a dangerous escalation threatening the security and stability of the region. We declare Jordan's full solidarity with brotherly Türkiye and Azerbaijan and support for all steps they take to protect the sovereignty of their countries, their security, and the safety of their citizens," the ministry noted.

    İordaniya XİN İranın Naxçıvana hücumu ilə bağlı: Bakının cavab tədbirlərini dəstəkləyirik
    МИД Иордании об атаке Ирана по Нахчывану: Поддерживаем ответные действия Баку

