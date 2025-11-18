Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US

    John E. Herbst hails TRIPP as Trump's key contribution to Baku-Yerevan peace

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 12:33
    John E. Herbst hails TRIPP as Trump's key contribution to Baku-Yerevan peace

    The most significant contribution of former US President Donald Trump to normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan was his work on the TRIPP transport corridor, long discussed by Azerbaijan and Armenia, John E. Herbst, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, said at the 1st Azerbaijan–United States Think Tank Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Herbst, the Trump administration demonstrated political will to support lasting peace in the South Caucasus. "That's why he invited President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the White House in August. During that meeting, the sides reached several significant agreements, which I believe strengthened peace efforts between Baku and Yerevan. Perhaps the most important contribution of President Trump was his work on the transport corridor that Azerbaijan and Armenia have discussed for many years," he said.

    Herbst noted that one of the most challenging issues had long been who would control the corridor. "If the US takes responsibility for its functioning, the question of extraterritoriality becomes secondary. This is a major contribution to peace in the South Caucasus," he added.

    He emphasized that the corridor is not just a route but a mechanism capable of boosting trade and investment among Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye, and Central Asian countries via the Middle Corridor, facilitating the access of regional goods to European markets.

    "This, in my view, is the most important achievement of the Trump team not only in relations with Azerbaijan but also with Armenia and Türkiye," Herbst said. He also welcomed the positive and constructive attention of US leadership toward the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan, and Central Asia.

    TRIPP Donald Trump John E. Herbst Azerbaijan-US think tanks
    Con Herbst: TRIPP Trampın Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülhə ən vacib töhfəsidir
    Джон Хербст: TRIPP стал важнейшим вкладом Трампа в мир между Азербайджаном и Арменией

    Latest News

    12:59

    John DiPirro: Implementation of TRIPP corridor is crucial for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Witkoff to visit Türkiye

    Other countries
    12:35

    US State Department official visits Georgia to discuss Trump Route

    Region
    12:33

    John E. Herbst hails TRIPP as Trump's key contribution to Baku-Yerevan peace

    Foreign policy
    12:15

    Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to Italy by almost 30%

    Energy
    12:14

    Bokhari: Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it key player in regional security

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Farid Shafiyev: US interest in South Caucasus rising

    Foreign policy
    11:52

    Farhad Mammadov: Specific dates for Armenian public representatives' visit to Azerbaijan already determined

    Foreign policy
    11:49

    Baku to host 9th International Banking Forum

    Finance
    All News Feed