Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance will continue to develop

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 10:03
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance will continue to develop

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Türkiye on Republic Day, Report informs.

    "I heartily congratulate brotherly and friendly Türkiye on the occasion of Republic Day - October 29, which marks the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

    Türkiye has become one of the most powerful countries in the world, growing stronger day by day, developing rapidly, and having a voice in the international arena.

    I am confident that the allied relations between our countries will continue to develop successfully and on an upward trajectory through our joint efforts.

    On this joyous day, I wish peace, welfare, and prosperity to the brotherly Turkish people," Jeyhun Bayramov said in a post on X.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Turkiye congratulation
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Türkiyə-Azərbaycan müttəfiqliyi bundan sonra da inkişaf edəcək
    Глава МИД Азербайджана поздравил Турцию с Днем Республики

    Latest News

    11:14

    Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy - soft power of modern world

    Foreign policy
    11:09

    Azerbaijan intends to establish air service with another city in China

    Infrastructure
    11:04

    Emirati politician: Constitutions become living tools for homeland and citizens

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan plays important role in forming new energy map of region

    Energy
    10:33

    Baku to host int'l conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility"

    Foreign policy
    10:30

    First meeting of ECO Working Group on Silk Road underway in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    Foreign policy
    10:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani fertilizers from Sabirabad to be supplied abroad

    Infrastructure
    10:20

    US dollar weakens against yen on expectations of tightening of Bank of Japan's monetary policy

    Finance
    All News Feed