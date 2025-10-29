Jeyhun Bayramov: Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance will continue to develop

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Türkiye on Republic Day, Report informs.

"I heartily congratulate brotherly and friendly Türkiye on the occasion of Republic Day - October 29, which marks the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

Türkiye has become one of the most powerful countries in the world, growing stronger day by day, developing rapidly, and having a voice in the international arena.

I am confident that the allied relations between our countries will continue to develop successfully and on an upward trajectory through our joint efforts.

On this joyous day, I wish peace, welfare, and prosperity to the brotherly Turkish people," Jeyhun Bayramov said in a post on X.