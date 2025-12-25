Azerbaijan to develop statistical indicators for digital economy

A statistical indicators system for the digital economy will be developed in Azerbaijan, according to the "State Program on the Development of Official Statistics for 2026–2030," approved today by an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the document, implementation of the system is planned for 2027–2030. The State Statistical Committee will act as the main implementing body, while the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will serve as supporting agencies.

The program envisages analysis of incoming inquiries related to the digital economy, including e-commerce, as well as the study of international methodological recommendations and best practices, leading to the development of a comprehensive system of statistical indicators in this field.