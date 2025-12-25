Jabbarov highlights strategic role of pharma industry in Azerbaijan's non-oil economy

The development of the pharmaceutical industry is of strategic importance for strengthening Azerbaijan's non-oil economy and improving the social well-being of the population, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Report informs.

"The development of the pharmaceutical industry is a strategic priority for strengthening the non-oil economy and enhancing the social welfare of the population. Together with representatives of state institutions and the private sector, we reviewed the sector's development prospects in Azerbaijan. Discussions focused on ongoing efforts, investment projects, and the expansion of local production capacities, which collectively contribute to strengthening the country's medicine supply," Jabbarov wrote on X.