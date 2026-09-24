Jeyhun Bayramov: TRIPP to boost regional connectivity and peace

As part of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, addressed the event "Prosperity through Peace: Investing in the Trans-Caspian Trade Route and TRIPP," organized by the United States government, highlighting Azerbaijan's vision for stronger regional connectivity as a driver of economic growth, resilient supply chains and new investment opportunities.

According to Report, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced the event in a post on X.

Particular attention was given to the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) as a project bringing together connectivity, peacebuilding and prosperity.

It was noted that, as a key outcome of the historic Washington Summit, TRIPP will provide unimpeded multimodal connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, strengthen broader connectivity and foster lasting regional peace.

Bayramov expressed gratitude for the efforts of the United States in the process of realizing the project.

The minister also highlighted the potential of TRIPP to advance regional energy connectivity and diversification.

Moreover, Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan's continued investments in an integrated transport and logistics hub – anchored by the Baku Port and Alat Free Economic Zone – and emphasized the importance of digitalization, streamlined logistics and customs procedures, and coordinated action among partners, specifically noting successful coordination roadmaps with Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Georgia.

According to Azerbaijan's approach, the development of the Trans-Caspian Route and new connectivity projects such as TRIPP can bring countries and markets closer together, creating additional opportunities for regional trade, investment, and energy cooperation.