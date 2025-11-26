Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with president of Italian Senate

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 20:59
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with president of Italian Senate

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the Senate of Italy, Ignazio La Russa, during his official visit to Italy, Report informs.

    "Had a pleasure to meet with Ignazio La Russa, President of the Italian Senate, on the sidelines of my official visit to Italy.

    The sides noted the crucial role of high-level mutual visits and constant political dialogue for the further development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan🇦🇿 and Italy🇮🇹.

    Stressed that given importance of parliamentary diplomacy, it is extremely important to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international and regional parliamentary platforms," Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X following the meeting.

    Ceyhun Bayramov İtaliya Senatının Sədri ilə görüşüb
    Глава МИД Азербайджана встретился с председателем Сената Италии

