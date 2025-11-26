Jeyhun Bayramov meets with president of Italian Senate

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the Senate of Italy, Ignazio La Russa, during his official visit to Italy, Report informs.

"Had a pleasure to meet with Ignazio La Russa, President of the Italian Senate, on the sidelines of my official visit to Italy.

The sides noted the crucial role of high-level mutual visits and constant political dialogue for the further development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan🇦🇿 and Italy🇮🇹.

Stressed that given importance of parliamentary diplomacy, it is extremely important to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international and regional parliamentary platforms," Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X following the meeting.