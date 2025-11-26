Jeyhun Bayramov meets with president of Italian Senate
Foreign policy
- 26 November, 2025
- 20:59
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the Senate of Italy, Ignazio La Russa, during his official visit to Italy, Report informs.
"Had a pleasure to meet with Ignazio La Russa, President of the Italian Senate, on the sidelines of my official visit to Italy.
The sides noted the crucial role of high-level mutual visits and constant political dialogue for the further development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan🇦🇿 and Italy🇮🇹.
Stressed that given importance of parliamentary diplomacy, it is extremely important to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international and regional parliamentary platforms," Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X following the meeting.
Latest News
20:59
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with president of Italian SenateForeign policy
20:52
Photo
Azerbaijan and Italy mull strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperationForeign policy
20:45
Photo
Khalaf Khalafov discusses bilateral relations with Erdogan's chief advisorForeign policy
20:27
Poland chooses Sweden's Saab to supply it with three submarinesOther
20:13
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Pope Leo XIV in VaticanForeign policy
19:57
Georgia to study Azerbaijan's experience in digitalization of agricultural sectorAIC
19:32
Romania introduces criminal liability for violating anti-Russian sanctionsOther countries
19:25
Kallas: EU should expedite decisions on sanctions and support for UkraineOther
18:59