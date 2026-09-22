Jeyhun Bayramov meets UN General Assembly president
Foreign policy
- 22 September, 2026
- 23:13
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly Khalilur Rahman.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan's active engagement in the work of the United Nations and its contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges.
Latest News
12:39
11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's DurbanOther countries
12:32
Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economyRegion
12:32
Photo
Formula 1: Entertainment zone opens along Baku BoulevardSports
12:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decisionFinance
12:20
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to discuss activities of NGOsDomestic policy
12:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi ArabiaForeign policy
12:08
Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to UkraineForeign policy
12:04
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:02