Jeyhun Bayramov meets UN General Assembly president

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly Khalilur Rahman.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan's active engagement in the work of the United Nations and its contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges.