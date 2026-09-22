Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets UN General Assembly president

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 23:13
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets UN General Assembly president

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly Khalilur Rahman.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

    The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan's active engagement in the work of the United Nations and its contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Khalilur Rahman
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