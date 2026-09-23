Jeyhun Bayramov attends reception hosted by Donald Trump

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a post on X, Report informs.

It was noted that the reception comes at a time of growing Azerbaijan-US partnership, following the August 8 Washington Summit and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter.

"We look forward to further strengthening cooperation, including in connectivity, energy, trade and investment," the ministry said.