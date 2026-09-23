Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends reception hosted by Donald Trump

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 08:14
    Jeyhun Bayramov attends reception hosted by Donald Trump

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a post on X, Report informs.

    It was noted that the reception comes at a time of growing Azerbaijan-US partnership, following the August 8 Washington Summit and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter.

    "We look forward to further strengthening cooperation, including in connectivity, energy, trade and investment," the ministry said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Donald Trump reception US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter Azerbaijan-US relations
    Ceyhun Bayramov Trampın ev sahibliyi ilə keçirilən qəbulda iştirak edib
    Джейхун Байрамов присутствовал на приеме, организованном Дональдом Трампом

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