Jeyhun Bayramov attends reception hosted by Donald Trump
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 08:14
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a post on X, Report informs.
It was noted that the reception comes at a time of growing Azerbaijan-US partnership, following the August 8 Washington Summit and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter.
"We look forward to further strengthening cooperation, including in connectivity, energy, trade and investment," the ministry said.
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