JD Vance: US to continue efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Armenia peace
Foreign policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 16:29
The United States will continue efforts aimed at strengthening peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vice President JD Vance said, speaking to journalists at the end of his visit to Armenia, Report informs.
"We are pleased to continue from here to Azerbaijan. Achieving peace is only the first step, and today we are focused on securing that peace," Vance said.
He added that fostering economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia also helps strengthen stability and peace in the region.
"I believe we have reached an excellent peace agreement, and the [Trump] administration is working to ensure it becomes lasting," the vice president added.
