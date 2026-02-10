Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    JD Vance: US to continue efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 16:29
    JD Vance: US to continue efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

    The United States will continue efforts aimed at strengthening peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vice President JD Vance said, speaking to journalists at the end of his visit to Armenia, Report informs.

    "We are pleased to continue from here to Azerbaijan. Achieving peace is only the first step, and today we are focused on securing that peace," Vance said.

    He added that fostering economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia also helps strengthen stability and peace in the region.

    "I believe we have reached an excellent peace agreement, and the [Trump] administration is working to ensure it becomes lasting," the vice president added.

    United States JD Vance Armenia Azerbaijan
    Vens: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülhün möhkəmləndirilməsi üzərində işləməyə davam edəcəyik
    Вэнс: США продолжат работу над укреплением мира между Азербайджаном и Арменией

    Latest News

    16:51

    Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports from Türkiye falls by over 27%

    Business
    16:35
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan hosts discussions of insurance sector development

    AIC
    16:33

    Azerbaijani envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students

    Education and science
    16:29

    JD Vance: US to continue efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

    Foreign policy
    16:26

    Allahshukur Pashazade invites Pope to Azerbaijan

    Other
    16:24
    Photo

    Protocol on digitalization, increasing freight traffic in Middle Corridor signed

    Infrastructure
    16:08

    Former Bulgarian envoy to Azerbaijan appointed as head of IGB gas pipeline operator

    Energy
    15:57

    Baghaei: Iranian defense minister's visit to Baku helps build trust

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Ilham Aliyev appoints new minister of ecology and natural resources

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed