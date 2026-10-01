Hideo Fuseda, Japan's Deputy Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, will visit Azerbaijan in the near future, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov said on social media following a meeting with the Japanese official.

According to Report, the meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tokyo. The sides discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as opportunities for cooperation in various areas.

"The Azerbaijani side welcomes Fuseda's upcoming visit to Azerbaijan and is ready to provide comprehensive assistance in organizing it. We wish him a safe journey and a fruitful visit," the ambassador added.