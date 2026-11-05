Italian FM to visit Azerbaijan in late November - Exclusive
Foreign policy
- 05 November, 2026
- 15:32
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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will visit Azerbaijan in late November, a diplomatic source told Report.
According to the source, the foreign minister will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials during his visit and take part in an Azerbaijani-Italian business forum in Baku on November 23.
"The foreign minister will be accompanied by representatives of over 100 Italian companies operating in the energy, infrastructure, and other sectors to participate in the forum," the source noted.
İtaliya XİN rəhbəri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək - Eksklüziv
Глава МИД Италии посетит Азербайджан - Эксклюзив
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