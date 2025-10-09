Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing persons
09 October, 2025
The issue of missing military personnel and civilians requires expanded cooperation at both the international and local levels, Giorgio Battisti, President of the International Institute of Humanitarian Law (Italy), said at the conference "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons" held in Baku.
Report quotes him as saying the institute he heads actively cooperates with various countries and organizations around the world in this field.
"The institute organizes various international training programs and round tables. During these events, discussions are held with other organizations on issues of missing persons in the context of international crisis situations," he said.
