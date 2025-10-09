Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing persons

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:01
    Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing persons

    The issue of missing military personnel and civilians requires expanded cooperation at both the international and local levels, Giorgio Battisti, President of the International Institute of Humanitarian Law (Italy), said at the conference "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons" held in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying the institute he heads actively cooperates with various countries and organizations around the world in this field.

    "The institute organizes various international training programs and round tables. During these events, discussions are held with other organizations on issues of missing persons in the context of international crisis situations," he said.

    expert Hostages and Missing Persons Giorgio Battisti
    İtaliyalı nümayəndə: Hərbçilərin və mülki şəxslərin itkin düşməsi ilə bağlı əməkdaşlığı genişləndirməliyik
    Итальянский эксперт призвал усилить международное сотрудничество в поиске пропавших без вести

    Latest News

    11:22

    Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing persons

    Foreign policy
    11:21

    ICMP: Washington Declaration important for determining fate of missing persons

    Foreign policy
    11:13

    Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main priorities

    Domestic policy
    11:12

    Samaddin Asadov: Over 30 government agencies connected to cyber incident data exchange platform

    ICT
    11:11

    IDF readying to pull back troops in Gaza

    Other countries
    11:07

    Security service head optimistic about future Armenia contacts

    Foreign policy
    11:02

    Deputy minister: Protecting information space among key areas of Azerbaijan's national security

    ICT
    11:01

    Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing persons

    Foreign policy
    10:54

    Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget from non-oil & gas sector up 9%

    Finance
    All News Feed