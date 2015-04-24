Issue of illegal economic activities carried out in occupied territories of Azerbaijan raised in OSCE

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Issue of illegal economic activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan raised during the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Embassy in Austria, the issue raised in the statement of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OSCE.

Relevant authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan has drawn up the list of companies involved in illegal economic activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan-Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The relevant authorities of Azerbaijan have compiled a list of companies involved in illegal economic activities in the occupied territories, and consider it necessary to take legal and administrative measures in accordance with international law and legislation of Azerbaijan", said in a statement.

It is noted that such activities, besides generating illicit profit for these companies, are used by the Government of the Republic of Armenia to prolong the status-quo in the conflict zone and include, among others, systematic interference with property rights of hundred thousand of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons creating further obstacles for return to their homes.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani side has requested the OSCE to take this into account and to notify citizens and companies of OSCE member states that "any operation or partnership related to the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are illegal under international law and Azerbaijani law".

In addition, the office also requested the OSCE countries do not allow the import / export or sale of any products manufactured in Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan.