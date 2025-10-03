Israeli ambassador takes part in Walk to Talk march

Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz has participated in the Walk to Talk march, the embassy said in a post on X, according to Report.

"Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, participated in the Walk to Talk march organized by the UN office in Azerbaijan and its partners. This symbolic walk aimed to draw attention to issues such as climate change, sustainable development, and solidarity. One more step from us for unity, dialogue, and mutual understanding," the embassy said.