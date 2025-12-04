Iranian FM to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 16:22
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Azerbaijan, the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan told Report.
According to the embassy, the visit is planned to take place next week.
Latest News
17:54
Fidan: Closure of Minsk process made possible through Azerbaijan-Armenia joint effortsRegion
17:49
OSCE Ministerial Council: Peace process in South Caucasus among year's key developmentsOther
17:44
Photo
Cifft's 37th World Tourism Film Awards ceremony opens in GuimarãesCultural policy
17:40
Two helicopters deployed to extinguish fires in Lachin and KalbajarIncident
17:24
Azerbaijan and Netherlands discuss regional issues and mutual cooperationForeign policy
17:16
Mirzoyan: Washington summit opened real window of opportunity for South CaucasusForeign policy
17:04
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Netherlands hold political consultations in ViennaForeign policy
17:00
Photo
Minister: Great potential to further expand Azerbaijan-Iraq cooperationEnergy
16:59