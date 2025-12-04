Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Iranian FM to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 16:22
    Iranian FM to visit Azerbaijan

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Azerbaijan, the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan told Report.

    According to the embassy, the visit is planned to take place next week.

    Abbas Araghchi Iran Azerbaijan
    Abbas Əraqçi Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Аббас Аракчи посетит Азербайджан

