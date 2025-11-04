Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Iranian envoy: Masoud Pezeshkian's visits to Azerbaijan strengthened bilateral ties

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visits to Azerbaijan have produced significant results in strengthening bilateral relations, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilou told Report's local bureau during his visit to Nakhchivan.

    The diplomat highlighted the deepening friendship between the leaders of the two countries.

    "Over the past few months, President Pezeshkian has visited Azerbaijan twice - first to Baku and later to Khankandi. As a result of these visits and meetings, very positive agreements were reached, further reinforcing our relations. These understandings cover economic as well as political and other areas. We believe these relations will continue to develop in the future," Demirchilou said.

