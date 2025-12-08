Iran's foreign minister honors memory of fallen Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku
Foreign policy
- 08 December, 2025
- 11:52
A delegation led by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, where they honored the memory of those who died defending Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.
According to Report, the delegation laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument as a sign of respect.
