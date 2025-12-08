Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Iran's foreign minister honors memory of fallen Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 11:52
    Iran's foreign minister honors memory of fallen Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku

    A delegation led by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, where they honored the memory of those who died defending Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.

    According to Report, the delegation laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument as a sign of respect.

    Abbas Araghchi Alley of Martyrs
    Photo
    İranın xarici işlər naziri Bakıda şəhidlərin xatirəsini anıb
    Photo
    Министр иностранных дел Ирана в Баку почтил память шехидов

    Latest News

    12:33

    Nearly 2.4B AZN invested in agroparks in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:26
    Photo

    Baku hosting international conference on Heydar Aliyev's role in constitutionalism

    Foreign policy
    12:15

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from state property leases up by 21.3%

    Finance
    12:12

    Budget revenues from paid services in Azerbaijan exceed AZN 590M over 11 months

    Finance
    12:11

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,700 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Incident
    12:10

    Treasury bodies in Azerbaijan execute over 1.4 million payment orders

    Finance
    12:01
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan posts nearly 40% increase in budget surplus

    Finance
    11:52
    Photo

    Iran's foreign minister honors memory of fallen Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed