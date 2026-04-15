Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly opens in Istanbul

The 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is set to begin today in Istanbul, bringing together more than 2,500 participants, Report informs.

According to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the event will run until April 19 under the theme "Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations."

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will be represented at the assembly by a parliamentary delegation.

The program includes more than 80 events, such as plenary sessions, standing committee discussions, forums, and thematic meetings, providing a platform for dialogue on global challenges and parliamentary cooperation.