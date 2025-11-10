Friendship group with Azerbaijan established in Australian Parliament

An Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan has been established in the Australian Federal Parliament, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Australia wrote on X, Report informs.

"On Azerbaijan"s Victory Day, the Australia–Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group was formally established in the Federal Parliament of Australia. Co-chaired by Hon. Mike Freelander, Chair of the Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Disability (Labor), and Hon. Rick Wilson (Liberal), Deputy Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Trade and Investment. The Group brings together senior leaders, including Senate President Senator Hon. Sue Lines, House Speaker Hon. Milton Dick, and other distinguished parliamentarians."