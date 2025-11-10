Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Friendship group with Azerbaijan established in Australian Parliament

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 14:54
    Friendship group with Azerbaijan established in Australian Parliament

    An Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan has been established in the Australian Federal Parliament, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Australia wrote on X, Report informs.

    "On Azerbaijan"s Victory Day, the Australia–Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group was formally established in the Federal Parliament of Australia. Co-chaired by Hon. Mike Freelander, Chair of the Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Disability (Labor), and Hon. Rick Wilson (Liberal), Deputy Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Trade and Investment. The Group brings together senior leaders, including Senate President Senator Hon. Sue Lines, House Speaker Hon. Milton Dick, and other distinguished parliamentarians."

    Azerbaijan Australia friendship group
    Avstraliya parlamentində Azərbaycanla dostluq qrupu yaradılıb
    В парламенте Австралии создана группа дружбы с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    14:54

    Friendship group with Azerbaijan established in Australian Parliament

    Foreign policy
    14:34

    Azerbaijani army development - important factor in regional security - OPINION

    Military
    14:16

    Trump pardons top allies who aided bid to subvert 2020 election

    Other countries
    13:54

    Tokayev to pay state visit to Russia on November 11-12

    Region
    13:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Army serviceman successfully completes NATO Regional Cooperation Course

    Military
    13:39

    Brent crude oil prices rise to $64.09 per barrel

    Energy
    13:26

    Deputy PM: Azerbaijan, China actively promote co-op in digital economy, green energy, AI

    Business
    12:50

    Azerbaijan elected as ICPRCP member

    Foreign policy
    12:48

    Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

    Other countries
    All News Feed