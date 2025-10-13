Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Indonesia appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Indonesia has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the position has been given to Berlian Helmi.

    Helmi previously served as Director for Political and Ideological Affairs at the National Resilience Institute and as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Indonesia in Russia.

    İndoneziya Azərbaycana yeni səfir təyin edib
    Индонезия назначила нового посла в Азербайджане

