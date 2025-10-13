Indonesia appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2025
- 09:25
Indonesia has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the position has been given to Berlian Helmi.
Helmi previously served as Director for Political and Ideological Affairs at the National Resilience Institute and as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Indonesia in Russia.
