Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Ilhom Abdurahmon: Azerbaijan among countries supporting Tajikistan's water initiatives

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:59
    Ilhom Abdurahmon: Azerbaijan among countries supporting Tajikistan's water initiatives

    Azerbaijan is among the countries supporting Tajikistan's water initiatives, Tajikistan's Ambassador to Baku, Ilhom Abdurahmon, said at a briefing dedicated to preparations for the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018–2028), which will be held in Dushanbe on May 25–28, Report informs.

    According to him, the international decade initiated by Tajikistan is a continuation of the country's consistent efforts to advance the global water agenda, including the International Year of Freshwater (2003), the International Decade for Action "Water for Life" (2005–2015), and the International Year of Water Cooperation (2013).

    The ambassador noted that all of Tajikistan's water initiatives are adopted on the basis of consensus and contribute to strengthening international cooperation on water resources.

    He emphasized that over the past period, the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" has given new impetus to cooperation in the areas of efficient water use, ecosystem protection, and water conservation.

    The diplomat cited the 2023 UN Water Conference in New York as a key achievement, resulting in the formation of the Water Action Agenda. More than 840 voluntary commitments have been registered under this initiative.

    Abdurakhmon added that the Dushanbe Water Process, which provides for regular high-level international conferences, is an important mechanism for implementing the Decade's goals.

    According to him, the 4th Dushanbe Conference will be a key stage in preparation for the UN Water Conference, which will be held from December 2-4, 2026, in Abu Dhabi.

    More than 2,500 delegates are expected to participate in the event, including representatives of dozens of countries, international organizations, and financial institutions.

    The ambassador emphasized that despite the progress achieved, the global community continues to face serious challenges, including water scarcity, climate change, and increasing pressure on water resources.

    In this regard, the upcoming conference in Dushanbe is intended to become an important platform for developing practical solutions, strengthening international cooperation, and mobilizing efforts in the water sector.

    Ilhom Abdurahmon Azerbaijan Tajikistan UN Water Conference Ambassador
    İlhom Abdurahmon: "Azərbaycan Tacikistanın su təşəbbüslərini dəstəkləyən ölkələrdən biridir"
    Илхом Абдурахмон: Азербайджан в числе стран, поддерживающих водные инициативы Таджикистана

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