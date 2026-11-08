Ilham Aliyev to Erdoğan: Türkiye provided moral and political support to Azerbaijan during the war

Türkiye provided moral and political support to Azerbaijan during the war, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Shusha, according to Report's correspondent in Garabagh.

"During the 44 days (in autumn 2020 – ed.), the Azerbaijani Army liberated more than 300 cities and villages on the battlefield. A total of 3,000 people were martyred in the fighting. May Allah rest the souls of all the martyrs in peace. Their blood was not shed in vain. We avenged them on the battlefield. Historical justice was restored," the president said.