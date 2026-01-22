Ilham Aliyev signs document on Azerbaijan's accession to Board of Peace as founding state
Foreign policy
- 22 January, 2026
- 14:44
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a document in Davos on Azerbaijan's accession to the Board of Peace as a founding state, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.
Latest News
15:34
SOCAR CEO calls for comprehensive approach to energy transition financingEnergy
15:30
Photo
Video
Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATEDOther countries
15:26
SOCAR head, WEF official mull Azerbaijan's decarbonization effortsEnergy
15:18
Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATOForeign policy
15:12
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to hold event on International Clean Energy DayEnergy
15:04
US opens Venezuela to major oil companies, says TrumpOther countries
14:56
Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with USRegion
14:47
When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald TrumpOther countries
14:44