Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts feature video of Shusha meeting with Erdoğan
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 19:33
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A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Shusha has been shared on Aliyev's social media accounts.
Report presents the post:
Azərbaycan və Türkiyə prezidentləri Şuşada görüşüb. https://t.co/GVc9Ujvty4— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 8, 2026
Azərbaycan Prezidentinin sosial şəbəkə hesabında Türkiyə lideri ilə görüşünə dair paylaşım olunub
На страницах президента Азербайджана в соцсетях размещена публикация о встрече с лидером Турции
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