Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts feature video of Shusha meeting with Erdoğan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 19:33
    Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts feature video of Shusha meeting with Erdoğan

    A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Shusha has been shared on Aliyev's social media accounts.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day
    Azərbaycan Prezidentinin sosial şəbəkə hesabında Türkiyə lideri ilə görüşünə dair paylaşım olunub
    На страницах президента Азербайджана в соцсетях размещена публикация о встрече с лидером Турции
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