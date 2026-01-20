Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Ilham Aliyev: Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a unique case

    Foreign policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 19:57
    Ilham Aliyev: Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a unique case

    The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is one of the unique cases in the practice of international politics, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said speaking at a panel discussion held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    "Probably, this is one of the unique cases when, after three decades of war, the parties managed to achieve real peace," the head of state said.

    Ilham Aliyev peace deal Azerbaijan Armenia
    Ильхам Алиев: Мирный процесс между Азербайджаном и Арменией является уникальным случаем

    Latest News

    20:36

    Ilham Aliyev attends panel on 'Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity' in Davos

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    Vučić: We will have to do much together

    Foreign policy
    20:12

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan received request from Armenian side to allow transit from Armenia to Russia

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan builds strong relations with numerous partners

    Foreign policy
    20:01

    President: Azerbaijan is an important part of the Eurasian region

    Foreign policy
    19:57

    Ilham Aliyev: Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a unique case

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia have closed the page of war

    Foreign policy
    19:42

    Vahagn Khachaturyan: I hope goods from Azerbaijan will be supplied directly to Armenia

    Other
    19:35

    President: Documents signed between Baku and Yerevan transforming into practical results

    Other
    All News Feed