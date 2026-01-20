Ilham Aliyev: Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a unique case
Foreign policy
- 20 January, 2026
- 19:57
The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is one of the unique cases in the practice of international politics, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said speaking at a panel discussion held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.
"Probably, this is one of the unique cases when, after three decades of war, the parties managed to achieve real peace," the head of state said.
