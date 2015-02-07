Ilham Aliyev met with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 7, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Munich.

Report informs, during the meeting the parties expressed satisfaction with development of bilateral relations. The also stressed the importance of developing relations between the two countries in the future.

The Presidents noted the importance of mutual visits and meetings. It was added that activity of the finnish companies in Azerbaijan in various fields is successful, and also hailed the importance of creating joint ventures.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.