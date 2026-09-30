Ilham Aliyev highlights importance of partnership with UK regarding delivery of modern weapons

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of the partnership with the United Kingdom regarding the delivery of modern weapons and equipment to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The Azerbaijani leader spoke about this on September 30 while receiving Lord Vernon Coaker, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The head of state mentioned that investments have been made in the defense industry in Azerbaijan for more than 20 years, and products are already manufactured for domestic consumption and export.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon potential cooperation with leading companies regarding the delivery of modern weapons and equipment to Azerbaijan, as well as the establishment of joint ventures in Azerbaijan, highlighting the importance of partnership with the United Kingdom in this context.