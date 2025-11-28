Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 13:48
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the entire friendly people of your country, and extend my sincerest wishes.

    We are delighted by the new momentum in relations between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste. We attach great importance to the development of our interstate relations, which are built on solid foundations and mutual respect, and to the further enrichment of our cooperation with new substance.

    I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste and to expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and every success in your endeavours, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Timor-Leste."

    Ilham Aliyev José Ramos-Horta congratulation Timor-Leste
    Azərbaycan lideri Timor-Leste prezidentini təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Демократической Республики Тимор-Лесте

    Latest News

    14:51
    Photo

    Another 13 families resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan sees record number of student participation in knowledge competitions

    Education and science
    14:36

    Case of Karen Hovhannisyan accused of terrorism in Khankandi sent to court

    Domestic policy
    14:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 16 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    14:07

    CBA: New state program in Azerbaijan to expand financial inclusion in 5 main directions

    Finance
    14:01

    Azerbaijan collects over 300,000 manats in additional customs payments this year

    Business
    13:59
    Photo

    Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan, UAE holds its first meeting

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    25 observers from Azerbaijan to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed