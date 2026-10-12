Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 11:40
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Felipe VI, King of Spain, Report informs.

    "Your Majesty,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Spain on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.

    On this special day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state responsibilities, and the friendly people of Spain lasting peace, prosperity, and well-being," the letter reads.

    Ilham Aliyev King Felipe VI Congratulatory letter Azerbaijan-Spain relations
    İlham Əliyev İspaniya Kralını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Короля Испании
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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