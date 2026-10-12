Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2026
- 11:40
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Felipe VI, King of Spain, Report informs.
"Your Majesty,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Spain on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.
On this special day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state responsibilities, and the friendly people of Spain lasting peace, prosperity, and well-being," the letter reads.
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