Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's visit to Azerbaijan will be highly productive, and he will participate in the CICA summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint statement to the press with Hun Manet in Baku, Report informs.

"I'm sure that the visit will be very fruitful and pleasant for you. You will spend several days in Azerbaijan and will also attend the CICA Summit in the coming days, so your personal participation in this event is also a great honor for us. I also remember the meeting with your father, the former Prime Minister and now Chairman of the Senate, here in Azerbaijan 12 years ago," Aliyev said.

According to the Azerbaijani president, the Cambodian prime minister's visit to Azerbaijan continues the policy of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.