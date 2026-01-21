Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan demonstrated strong political will to achieve lasting peace

Despite the suffering and sacrifices endured by the Azerbaijani people during the occupation, Azerbaijan has demonstrated strong political will to achieve lasting peace, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

According to Report, the head of state made the statement during a meeting on January 9 with Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and members of the judging committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – former President of the European Council Charles Michel and former Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Aliyev pointed out that the peace agreement was prepared by Azerbaijan and presented to Armenia, and that efforts in this direction would continue.

"Peace will bring stability and prosperity to the entire region. If we look at the recent past, we can see that our case is somewhat unique. By recent past, I mean the last decade. It took only two years to move from the last bloody battles to peace. Despite the suffering and sacrifices, we have shown strong political will to establish peace once and for all, and we are already seeing the results," the president said.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has been living in peace for only five years and stressed that in recent months peace has already shifted to a practical plane, including in the field of trade. In this context, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of the agreements reached on the peace agenda during the Washington meeting on August 8, 2025, and highly appreciated the efforts of US President Donald Trump in this regard.

"We are getting used to living in peace. Believe me, it is a pleasant feeling. You feel that there is no more war, no more additional losses, no more bloodshed. You can do much more work for the people, the country, development, prosperity, and stability. Once again, I believe that the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the recognition given by such a respectable group of individuals, truly shows that strong political will is needed to achieve peace. You must genuinely desire it. You must do it not just in words, but in deeds. When such efforts are recognized, it motivates you even more and sends a message of peace to other places on the global map where people are still dying in war," Ilham Aliyev stressed.