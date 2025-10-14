IAJ awards special medals to Inam Karimov and Ramiz Rzayev
- 14 October, 2025
- 12:33
The International Association of Judges (IAJ) has honored Inam Karimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Judicial-Legal Council and Supreme Court, and Ramiz Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Judges.
According to Report, the medals were presented by IAJ Vice President Marcelle Kouassi during the international conference held in Baku as part of the IAJ's 67th General Assembly. The event was dedicated to the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty and focused on "Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state."
